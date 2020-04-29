Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) notes it has the three leading proxy advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones in its corner on the proposed acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

The three advisers have recommended that Cincinnati Bell shareholders vote for the proposed merger, it notes.

ISS pointed out a "thorough" auction process (MIRA competed with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for the deal) that resulted in a 100.8% premium to the unaffected price.

A special meeting for Cincinnati Bell shareholders to vote on the transaction is set for an online gathering May 7, at 11 a.m. ET.

The transaction calls for approval of at least two-thirds of the common shares and 6 3/4% preferred shares.