Crude oil prices climb (CL1:COM) after a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed a smaller-than-expected U.S. crude inventory build; WTI for June delivery +14.1% to $14.08/bbl, while Brent +4.1% to $21.31/bbl.

The API data showed U.S. crude inventories rising by nearly 10M barrels in the week to April 24, but that was below the prior week's 13.2M-barrel build and short of analyst expectations of a build of 10.6M barrels.

Also, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak reportedly said the country's oil output could fall by up to 15% this year, which would mark its first annual decline since 2008.

Oil prices yesterday swung between gains and losses as investors continue to watch depleting crude storage space and demand destruction from the coronavirus outbreak.

Energy was the only stock market sector to finish higher last week despite the plunge in WTI crude, and the sector has continued to outperform the broader market so far this week.

Goldman Sachs highlights a number of reasons why it is more positive on energy stocks, saying demand appears to be near a trough, shut-in announcements are becoming material, and valuation is near 25-year lows on EV/gross cash invested.

