Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) reports Q1 adjusted EBIT fell 49% Y/Y to €281M ($304.7M) as revenue slipped 15% to €10.63B, as CEO Guillaume Faury warns of the "gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known."

The planemaker says it burned through €8B ($8.7B) in cash in the quarter, including a previously published €3.6B fine to settle bribery and corruption investigations in the U.K., France and the U.S.

Airbus says it has cut planned 2020 capital spending by ~€700M to €1.9B and will defer or suspend activities which are "not critical to business continuity" or meeting other commitments.

"We saw a solid start to the year both commercially and industrially, but we are quickly seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coming through in the numbers," Faury says.

The CEO has warned Airbus faces tough decisions on jobs but offers no update beyond the 6K-plus positions furloughed in France and the U.K.

Airbus shares have fallen ~60% YTD, similar to rival Boeing, which also reports earnings today.