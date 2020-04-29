Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) has begun to wind down drilling in North Dakota's Bakken shale and will completely halt all drilling activity in the play within weeks, Reuters reports.

Oil producers across the U.S. have scrambled to cut production, and shut-ins have been particularly swift in North Dakota, which produced more than 1.4M bbl/day of oil in 2019.

Large operators, including Continental Resources, North Dakota's largest oil producer, have halted production in the state and notified some customers it would not be able to supply crude.