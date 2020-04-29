BioNTech and Pfizer complete dosing for first cohort of phase 1/2 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

Apr. 29, 2020
  • BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) announce that the first cohort of BioNTech’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial has been dosed.
  • Twelve study participants were dosed with vaccine candidate BNT162 in Germany since dosing began on April 23, 2020. The trial is the first clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Germany.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech plan to initiate trials for BNT162 in the United States upon regulatory approval, which is expected shortly.
  • The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial will include approximately 200 healthy subjects between the ages of 18 to 55 and will target a dose range of 1 µg to 100 µg, aiming to determine the optimal dose for further studies as well as to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine.
  • The study will also assess the effects of repeated vaccination following a prime injection for the three vaccine candidates that contain uridine containing mRNA (uRNA) or nucleoside modified mRNA (modRNA). A fourth vaccine candidate, which contains self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA), will be evaluated after a single dose of vaccine. Subjects with a higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease will be included in the second part of the study.
  • BioNTech and Pfizer are jointly developing BNT162.
  • Source: Press Release
