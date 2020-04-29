European banks sport early gains following some favorably received earnings reports, helping lift U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% and Germany's DAX +0.4% .

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) jumps as much as 6.9% even as Q1 net profit fell 42% Y/Y to £605M from £1.04B for the year-ago period, and it set aside £2.1B in provisions for losses from loans affected by the coronavirus.

Morgan Stanley analysts say Barclays' Q1 revenue benefited from "very strong" showings in fixed income, currencies and commodities, more than compensating for U.K. and credit card business weakness.

U.K.-listed peer Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) surges as much as 7% following Q1 results Stanley analysts call "solid."

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) rises 3.3% in Frankfurt following Q1 results, as fixed income trading revenue advanced more than analysts expected.