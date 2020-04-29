2019 preliminary revenue of €149M +44% Y/Y.

Adjusted Ebitda of €23M +129% Y/Y.

Preliminary net loss of €16.9M, vs. loss of €4.2M in 2018. LOV said the increased net loss was primarily due to the Zoosk merger which closed in July 2019.

H2 preliminary revenue of €99.9M vs. €51.5M Y/Y and vs. €49.2M H/H.

H2 total registrations +72% . Average paying subs +113% Y/Y. Monthly ARPU -9% to €16.37 Y/Y.

Expected FY cash flow from operating activities +92% Y/Y.

Ends year with €15.5M in cash and €95.8M in debt.

2020 guidance: Revenue of €193M-200M. Adjusted Ebitda of €27-31M.

