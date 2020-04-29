Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) has priced an underwritten public offering of 14,736,860 common shares at $28.50/share, for gross proceeds of ~$420M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2,210,529 common stock.

Expected closing date is May 1.

Net proceeds will be used to support the commercial launch of Trodelvy in the United States in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, continue to expand the clinical development programs for Trodelvy, invest in the broader clinical development of the platform (including IMMU-130 and IMMU-140), continued scale-up of manufacturing and manufacturing process improvements, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.