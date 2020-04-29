CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has priced $300M of its 2.250% convertible senior notes due May 1, 2026 .

Closing date is May 1, 2020.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020.

Estimated net proceeds of ~$290.2M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

