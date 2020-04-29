Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) and the Lavazza Group as a joint venture opened new Lavazza Flagship Store in Shanghai.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lavazza and to bring their authentic Italian coffee experience to China. This is a great news for consumers who seek a premium coffee experience and we are excited to welcome them to the new flagship store," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "We see great potential for coffee in China and Lavazza shares this enthusiasm. Leveraging our deep understanding of Chinese consumers, we look forward to working together with Lavazza to explore the coffee market in China."