No change seen in Fed policy stance to help bridge downturn

U.S. stock futures follow most global markets in indicating a higher open, as today's conclusion of the Federal Reserve policy meeting is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate near zero and continued strong support for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last check, Dow +0.8% , S&P +0.9% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

"The Fed may give forward guidance on how long rates will stay low," says Eddy Loh of Maybank Group Wealth Management in Singapore, adding that investors also want to hear the Fed's view of how the economic recovery could play out.

The Commerce Department's first look at Q1 gross domestic product today surely will reinforce analysts' forecasts that the economy already was in a deep recession.

GDP probably fell at a 4% annualized rate in the quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists, which would be the steepest pace of contraction since Q1 2009.