Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has priced its underwritten public offering of 70M (from 55M) common shares at $28.50/share and $2B (from $1B) of 1.250% convertible senior notes due 2025, for estimated consolidated gross proceeds of ~$4B.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 10.5M common stock and up to $300M of convertible notes.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 1, 2020.

LUV +1% premarket.

