Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue declined 10.4% in Q1.

Performance Sensing net revenue dropped 11.1% to $568.69M and Sensing Solutions net revenue fell 10.8% to $205.58M.

Europe revenues comprised 29.4% of total revenuesand Americas revenues comprised 43.9% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate squeezed 400 bps to 17.7%.

The company repurchased ~0.9M ordinary shares, for a total consideration of $35.2M during the quarter.

The company is not able to provide guidance regarding future financial performance other than revenue in Q2 is expected to be significantly lower sequentially.

