Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) joint venture partner in the Porgera gold mine, China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), warns Papua New Guinea that its failure to renew the mine's lease could damage relations between the two countries.

The local venture in which both miners own 47.5% stake suspended operations last weekend, saying the government had not provided formal notification that it would not renew the lease or any details of a planned transition.

If the special mining lease extension is not granted, the mine will be forced to close, the companies say.

China has steadily increased its influence and spending in the Pacific and is Papua New Guinea's biggest creditor.