AstraZeneca (AZN) Q1 results:

Revenues: $6,354M (+15.7%); Product Sales: $6,311M (+15.5%); Collaboration Revenue: $43M (+65.4%).

Key product sales: Tagrisso: $982M (+56%); Imfinzi: $462M (+57%); Lynparza: $397M (+67%); Symbicort: $790M (+35%); Nexium: $348M (-6%); Brilinta: $408M (+17%); Farxiga: $407M (+16%); Pulmicort: $380M (-1%); Crestor: $302M (-10%); Zoladex: $228M (+16%).

Net Income: $750M (+33.2%); EPS: $0.59 (+25.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.05.

CF Ops: $139M (+135.9%).

2020 Guidance (at CER): Total revenue: growth increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage (unch); Core EPS: to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage (unch).

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: AstraZeneca EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (April 29)