PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) says it swung to a Q1 loss of 16.23B yuan ($2.29B), compared with a 10.25B yuan net profit in the year-earlier quarter, and revenue slid 14% Y/Y to 509.1B yuan, adding the coronavirus has significantly hurt its business since January.

PetroChina expects its H1 net profit to fall sharply from a year ago, as it believes oil and gas prices will remain low and volatile in Q2.

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) also swung to a Q1 net loss of 19.78B yuan ($2.79B), compared with a 14.76B yuan net profit in the prior-year quarter, as operating income fell 23% to 555.5B yuan.

Sinopec's refinery segment suffered an operating loss of 25.79B in the quarter.

Also, CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending target by more than 10% to 75B-85B yuan ($10.59B-$12B) from an earlier range of 85B-95B.

The company also lowered its annual net production target range to 505M-515M boe from 520M-530M boe previously.