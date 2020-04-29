Anthem (ANTM) Q1 results:

Revenues: $29,448M (+20.7%); Commercial & Specialty Business: $9,361M (-0.3%); Government Business: $17,466M (+17.0%); IngenioRx: $5,197M.

Total Medical Membership: 42.1M (+3.2%); Self-Funded Medical Membership: 26.1M (+2.5%); Fully-Insured Medical Membership: 16M (+4.4%).

Net Income: $1,523M (-1.8%); EPS: $5.94 (+0.5%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,662M (+5.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $6.48 (+7.5%).

CF Ops: $2,515M (+54.3%).

Benefit Expense Ratio: 84.2% (-0.2% Y/Y).

2020 Guidance: GAAP EPS: >$21.00 from >$21.44; Non-GAAP EPS: >$22.30 (unch).

Due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing all other previously issued financial guidance metrics for 2020 until visibility improves.

