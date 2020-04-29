Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) reports Q3 beats with 19% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q3 bookings totaled $250M (+32% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $47.1M (+21.4% Y/Y).

Cash flow from operating activities was $30.1M with FCF of $19.2M.

Total backlog was $769.8M (+37.9% Y/Y; March 27, 2020).

MRCY expects Q4 revenue in the range of $205.8M to 215.8M vs. a consensus of $215.92M; Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.54 to $0.58 vs. a consensus of $0.61.

