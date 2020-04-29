Novacyt S.A. (OTC:NVYTF) announces that it has sold, received orders or has contracted to deliver over £90 million (€103 million) of its COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, including a supply agreement with the UK's Department of Health and Social Care and initial orders from its collaboration with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and the University of Cambridge.

It is now supplying the test to over 100 countries, including the U.S., adding that it should be able to produce ~8M tests/month by June via its own manufacturing sites (two) and six sub-contract manufacturers.

Aimed at addressing the global shortage of certain extraction reagents, it is developing new extraction technology that eliminates the use of magnetic beads that it expects to launch in May.

On the financial results front, it expects to release 2019 results during the week of May 11.