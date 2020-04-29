Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports decrease in net sales in Q1, primarily due to lower net sales in fresh-cut vegetables, pineapple and prepared food and vegetables product lines.

Fresh and value-added products sales declined 4.2% to $660.9M and Banana segment sales dropped 1%.

North America sales fell 5.8% to $705.6M.

Adjusted gross margin rate contracted 140 bps to 6.8%.

Adjusted operating margin down 140 bps to 2.1%.

The Company expects that volatility in the supply and demand for its products and reduced demand in its foodservice distribution channel will continue to adversely impact its results of operations in 2Q20.

