Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reports revenue increased 20% in the U.S. and Canada to $429M in Q1 to offset a drop of 11% in the international business.

With consumers staying home more during the quarter, revenue in Hasbro's gaming business jumped 30% Y/Y to $140M. Strong demand was cited for Dungeons and Dragons, Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering.

The company reports gross margin fell to 76.2% of sales vs. 72.5% consensus. Operating margin came in at 13.7% of sales.

Hasbro pulls its prior full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Hasbro are down 1.25% premarket to $76.89.

