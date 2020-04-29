General Electric (NYSE:GE) -2.8% pre-market after missing expectations for Q1 earnings and free cash flow but beating on revenues, while expecting Q2 results will decline sequentially under pressure from the effects of COVID-19.

Free cash flow from industrial operations was negative $2.21B in the quarter, below negative $1.22B in the prior-year quarter and analyst estimates of negative $2B.

GE says the pandemic reduced FCF by ~$1B and took an $800M chunk out of industrial profit as well as $100M from GE Capital earnings.

Within GE's business segments, revenue misses in Power and Aviation were offset by beats in Healthcare and Renewable Energy.

While COVID-19 has begun affecting operations at varying levels across all of GE's businesses, the company says the most significant financial impact has been at Aviation and GECAS because of the rapid decline in global commercial aviation demand in March.