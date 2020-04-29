Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (181% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (50% upside) price target at BTIG Research. Shares up 2% premarket.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) initiated with Outperform rating and $62 (45% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) initiated with Equal Weight rating at Morgan Stanley.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $94 (4% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley.