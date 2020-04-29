Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) says it's gradually improving sales as Chili's and Maggiano's operate in an off-premise only model.

Company-owned comparable sales were -64.6% for the week ending April 1, -59.7% for the week ending April 8, -53.1% for the week ending April 15 and -46.8% for the week ending April 22

During FQ3, restaurant level operating margin fell to 12.8% of sales vs. 14.3% a year ago. Operating income as a percentage pf sales was 4.8% vs. 8.4% a year ago.

Balance sheet update: "We have total liquidity of $175 million, comprised of total cash and revolver availability. Given the current sales levels and reductions in expenses, we estimate an average cash burn level of approximately $5 million per week while our business is primarily operating as off-premise."

Shares of EAT are up 12.00% premarket.

