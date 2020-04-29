Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) gains 5.8% in premarket trading in the U.S. after its Q1 results showed strong performance in its investment bank unit.

Q1 profit before tax of EUR 0.2B improved from a EUR 1.3B loss in Q4 2019 and fell from EUR 0.3B in Q1 2019.

Q1 total net revenue of EUR 6.4B increased from EUR 5.3B in Q4 2019 and was flat with the year-ago quarter figure.

The German lender took a EUR 506M provision for credit losses vs. EUR 247M in Q4 2019 and EUR 140M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of EUR 3.25B was roughly flat Q/Q and down 3% Y/Y.

Q1 Investment Bank revenue of EUR 2.34B rose 54% Q/Q and 18% Y/Y, with FIC Sales & Trading revenue of EUR 1.85B up 57% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y.

Q1 Investment Bank profit before tax of EUR 622M compared with a loss of EUR 67M in Q4 2019 and surged 149% from a year ago.

Previously: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reports Q1 results (April 29)