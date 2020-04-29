Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reports comparable sales fell 7.0% in Q1 vs. -6.8% consensus.

Comparable sales by brand: KFC -8% vs. -7.5% consensus, Pizza Hut -11% vs. -6.1% consensus, Taco Bell +1% vs. -0.7%.

Restaurant-level margins fell at KFC and Pizza Hut, but improved to 22.4% of sales at Taco Bell.

Core operating profit fell 6% during the quarter as foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted divisional operating profit by $6M.

Yum Brands says it opened 65 net units during the quarter and acquired 276 Habit Burger Grill units for 4% net unit growth.