Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) +5.9% reports Q1 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue as the coronavirus dented ad sales.

Total MAUs grew 31% Y/Y to 286M, above the 283M consensus.

Premium subscribers increased 31% to 130M (consensus: 129M).

Ad-supported revenue grew 17% overall to €148M, but sales dropped more than 20% in the last three weeks of the quarter due to the coronavirus.

For Q2, SPOT sees €1.75-€1.95B in revenue (consensus: €2.02B), 289-299M MAUs, and total premium subscribers of 133-138M.

SPOT reiterates its FY20 outlook but adjusts revenue down from €8.08-€8.48B to €7.65-€8.05B (consensus: €8.19B), citing the coronavirus-related ad impact and foreign exchange rate changes.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.