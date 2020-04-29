Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is lower in early trading after setting full-year guidance below expectations. The company expects FY20 revs of $35.0B to $35.4B vs. a prior view for $25.3N to $35.8B and $35.6B consensus. Management cited a potential impact from COVID-19 in resetting the outlook.

During Q1, sales growth was recorded across the aeronautics Systems (+1%), Defense Systems (+6%), Mission Systems (+6%) and Space Systems (+8%) businesses.

Segment operating income was down 1% during the quarter to $953M.

Shares of Northrop Grumman are down 1.31% premarket to $340.00.

Previously: Northrop Grumman EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 29)