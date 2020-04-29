Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) -0.2% after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings but a 12% Y/Y decline in revenues to a lower than forecast $7.5B.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA came in roughly flat vs. a year ago at $1.98B, while cash flow from operations climbed by two-thirds to $2B from $1.2 billion for the year-ago quarter.

Q1 distributable cash flow fell 4.5% to $1.55B, providing 1.6x coverage.

Enterprise lowers its guidance for FY 2020 growth capital spending by ~$1B to a range of $2.5B-$3B from its original plan and cuts sustaining capital spending for the full year to $300M from $400M previously.

The company says it is in talks on joint ventures, which could lead to a further reductions in capital spending.