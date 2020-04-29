New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Q1 EPS of 20 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and was unchanged from Q4 2019 and up from 19 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $244.5M increased 1% Q/Q and Y/Y.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $20.6M increased from $1.7M in the previous quarter and compared with a recovery of $1.2M in the year-ago quarter. As with other banks, the larger provision reflects the adoption of the CECL accounting standard and reflects assumptions due to the impact of COVID-19.

Total loans as of March 31, 2020 increased 4% on an annualized basis to $42.3B from Dec. 31, 2019, driven by growth in the specialty finance portfolio, the multi-family portfolio, and the commercial & industrial portfolio.

Originated $2.7B in total loans, up 35% Y/Y and up 80% from Q4 pipeline.

Total deposits at Q1-en rose 4% annualized to $32.0B vs. Dec. 31, 2019 due to growth in savings accounts and non-interest bearing accounts, while CDs declined modestly.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

