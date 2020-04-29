Nano cap Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) jumps 41% premarket on robust volume in reaction to the initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in COVID-19 patients with acute lung injury.

The Phase 2 part of the study will enroll 24 subjects to confirm the maximum safe dose while the Phase 3 part will enroll ~450 participants.

The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients who survive and do not require mechanical ventilation through day 28.

The company says DSTAT is a glycosaminoglycan derivative of blood thinner heparin with robust anti-inflammatory properties, including the potential to address underlying causes of coagulation disorders with substantially reduced risk of bleeding complications compared to commercially available forms of heparin.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the trial.