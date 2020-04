General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) -2.6% reports Q1 misses for the quarter ending on March 29.

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions and delayed deliveries of business-jet aircraft took a $549M revenue bite from the Aerospace segment.

Aerospace backlog was up 9% Y/Y to $1.1B.

Defense sales were up slightly on the year to $7.1B.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $85.7B, up 24% Y/Y. Total estimated contract value was $123.9B, up 20%.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.