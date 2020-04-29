Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) after taking in the motorcycle company's Q1 report.

"Despite a sharp retail decline in late 1Q, reported motor company results were solid, suggesting that most of the heavy lifting is yet to be done with regards to rightsizing supply with significantly lower demand," advises analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman lowers 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates on HOG and assigns a new price target of $19 (7.5X multiple). He thinks investors will need to see evidence the new Harley strategy is working before turning constructive.