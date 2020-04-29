GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Q1 results ((£)):

Revenues: 9,090M (+18.7%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,396M (+5.7%); Vaccines: 1,805M (+18.6%); Consumer Healthcare : 2,862M (+44.5%).

Key product sales: Shingrix: 647M (+81%); Ellipta: 661M (+38%); Tivicay: 412M (+8%); Triumeq: 563M (-8%); Nucala: 210M (+38%); Benlysta: 151M (+25%); Seretide/Advair: 395M (-19%); Flixotide/Flovent: 123M (-16%); Ventolin: 253M (+3%); Augmentin: $169M (+6%); Bexsero: 164M (+5%); Infanrix, Pediarix: 180M (-2%); Hepatitis: 213M (-11%).

Net Income: 1,565M (+88.6%); EPS: 0.32 (+88.2%); non-GAAP Net Income: 1,873M (+26.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.38 (+22.6%).

CF Ops: 965M (+45.6%).

2020 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS to decline (1%) to (4%) at CER (unch).

