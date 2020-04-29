Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to rally alongside the stock market, up another 4% today to $8.1K. That's the first time above $8K since the popular crypto was crashing with everything else in early March.

Notable during this rally is Bitcoin's outperformance against the rest of the crypto market.

Coming up in a couple of weeks is Bitcoin's latest "halving," at which block rewards paid to miners are cut by 50%. Traders don't believe this and the price rally have anything to do with each other, instead pointing to macro factors like runaway central bank policy and government debt.