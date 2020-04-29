Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +3.6% pre-market after routing expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues.

On a GAAP basis, Valero posted a $1.85B net loss compared with net income of $141M in the year-ago quarter, taking a $2B hit to the value of its refining inventory.

The refining segment reported a $2.1B operating loss for Q1 compared to $479M of operating income for the prior-year quarter; Q1 refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.8M bbl/day, in line with the year-earlier quarter.

Valero lowers its planned 2020 capital spending by $400M from prior guidance to ~$2.1B.

The company says the new St. Charles Alkylation Unit remains on track to be completed in 2020, and the Diamond Pipeline expansion should be completed in 2021.

Valero ended Q1 of 2020 with $11.5B of total debt and finance lease obligations and $1.5B of cash and cash equivalents.