Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) after factoring in the company's Q1 report and update on Q2 trends.

Analyst Andrew Charles sees SBUX potentially having a macro problem in the U.S. "We point to U.S. traffic's historically strong +0.62 correlation with non-payroll growth that leads us to view a potential period of underperformance as likely if economic deterioration persists for a prolonged period following the eventual end of social distancing practices," he writes.

Charles also has a hard time assigning the China business a superior multiple given the low single digit normalized same store sales growth rate.