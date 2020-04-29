CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.33 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.21 as Q1 average daily volume jumped 45% Y/Y, the result of market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compares with $1.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $1.52B rose 29% Y/Y and exceeds the $1.48B consensus estimate.

Q1 clearing and transaction fees revenue totaled $1.3B, up 34% Y/Y.

Total average rate per contract was 67.6 cents, down 6% vs. Q4 2019.

Q1 market data revenue of $131.5M increased, up 1.0% from $130.1M a year ago.

CME slips 0.2% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

