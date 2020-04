Nano cap resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) has agreed to merge with privately held off-the-shelf T cell therapy developer Adicet Bio in an all-stock transaction.

Adicet equity holders will own 75% of the combined company while resTORbio stockholders will own 25%.

ResTORbio chief Chen Schor will lead the new company as President & CEO.

The tie-up should be finalized in H2. The new company will do business as Adicet Bio and will trade on Nasdaq under a new ticker.