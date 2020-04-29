Humana (HUM) Q1 results:

Revenues: $18,935M (+17.6%).

Pretax Income: $717M (-3.9%); non-GAAP pretax Income: $1,035M (+28.9%).

EPS: $3.56 (-14.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $5.40 (+20.5%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $319M (+34.0%).

CF Ops: $474M (-47.1%).

Benefits expense ratio: 85.1% (-1.3%).

2020 Guidance: EPS: $16.04 - 16.54 from $17.76 to 18.26; non-GAAP EPS: $18.25 to $18.75 (unch); Individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of 300,000 to 350,000 from 270,000 to 330,000 members; Stand-alone PDP membership guidance: decline of ~550,000 members (unch).

Shares are up 2% premarket.

