Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.83 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.73 and up from $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

MA gains 2.4% in premarket trading.

For week ending April 21, cross-border volume is down 49%, switched transactions are down 20% and switched volume is down 20%.

Q1 gross dollar volume rose 8% on a local currency basis to $1.6T.

Q1 cross-border volume fell 1% on local currency basis.

Q1 switched transactions of 22.1B increased 13% from 19.2B a year earlier.

Cards increased 5% Y/Y to 2.63B.

Q1 net revenue of $4.01B vs. $3.98B consensus; rose 3%Y/Y on GAAP basis.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 55.3% slipped from 56.9% a year earlier.

Q1 adjusted operating expenses of $1.79B rose 7% Y/Y.

Has $10.7B cash and investments balance at quarter end and $6B credit facility.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Mastercard EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 29)