Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reports franchisee revenue fell 14.1% to $145.04M in Q1.

Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales decreased 10.6% and IHOP's comparable same-restaurant sales down 14.7%.

Gross margin rate squeezed 240 bps to 40.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA slipped 17.4% to $61.68M.

Restaurant count: Applebee's -65 Y/Y to 1,831; IHOP +8 to 1,821.

The company has temporarily suspended its quarterly cash dividend and terminated all outstanding orders for share repurchases due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company withdrew its FY2020 outlook.

DIN +8.2% premarket.

