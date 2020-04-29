Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), just days following Facebook's entrance into the video conference gauntlet, announced it was making its "Meet" product free to all users with an email address, regardless of whether they were subscribers to the G suite of products.

Current juggernauts in the video conferencing space, like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams, have seen increased usage since the Covid-19 outbreak, and Google was no exception, disclosing that since January, Meet's peak daily usage grow by 30x.

Google Cloud notes Meet is hosting 3B minutes of video meetings and adding 3M users per day. Daily meeting participants passed 100M in April.

Google also touted its extensive security features, in an apparent veiled reference to Zoom's recent struggles in that arena. Zoom still has many more users, noting it recently passed 300M daily participants.

Existing G suite members will get advanced access, including additional Meet licenses.

Starting in October, Meet will cut free calls after an hour. Zoom consumer calls are capped at 40 minutes, while Facebook Messenger and Microsoft's Skype have no limits.