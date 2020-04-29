Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +1.5% pre-market despite swinging to a Q1 loss from a $0.09/share profit a year ago.

Cenovus says it had a Q1 operating margin shortfall of $589M compared with operating margin of more than $1.2B in the same period last year, with the decrease due primarily to lower average realized oil prices, a refining and marketing operating margin shortfall that included $253M in inventory writedowns and $335M in inventory writedowns related to the company's upstream business.

Q1 total production rose 8% Y/Y to 482.6K boe/day, including a 12% increase in liquids output to 416.8K bbl/day and a 14% decline in natural gas production to 395M cf/day.

The company says it has ramped down its oil sands production by 60K bbl/day and has flexibility to quickly ramp up production when market conditions improve.

Cenovus has a $4.5B committed credit facility, with no maturities until late 2022 and late 2023; net debt was $7.4B at the end of Q1, compared with net debt of $6.5B at the end of 2019.