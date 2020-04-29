MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported Q1 revenue growth of 15.6% Y/Y to $$535.7M, driven by increased demand from customers in the Semiconductor Market.

Net revenues in the Semiconductor Market were $313M (+15% Q/Q) and Advanced Markets were $223M (-2% Q/Q).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 200 bps to 44.7%; and adj. operating margin improved by 290 bps to 20.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $129.7M (+25.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 186 bps to 24.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $74.9M, compared to $29.1M a year ago.

Company says order rates remain strong in Q2; however, the impact of shelter-in-place directives at their facilities and those of the suppliers around the world are expected to impact Q2 revenue.

2Q20 Outlook: Revenue in range from $450M to $520M vs. $500.67M consensus; GAAP EPS $0.62 to $1.10; and non-GAAP EPS $0.90 to $1.38 vs. $1.24 consensus.

