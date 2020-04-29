Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to accelerate manufacturing capacity and prepare for large-scale production of J&J's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The parties will jointly invest in the scale-up of capacity over the coming months. Catalent expects to hire ~300 additional employees at its Bloomington, IN site starting in July with the objective of operational readiness for 24/7 production by January 2021.

Financial terms are not disclosed.