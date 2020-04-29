Nio (NYSE:NIO) lands an investment of 7B yuan ($1B) from state investors tied to the city of Hefei.

Nio CEO William Li says the investment is a strategic arrangement and not a bailout.

The 24.1% stake in Nio was said to be acquired at fair market value. Nio will move its base of operations 300 miles away from Shanghai to Hefei as part of the deal.

"While safeguarding NIO’s immediate future, the move threatens to relegate the company—which styles itself as an innovative global startup—to China’s auto-making minor leagues, where scores of local manufacturers exist more to support the industrial policy of local governments than to produce cars that consumers actually want," notes The Wall Street Journal's Trefor Moss.