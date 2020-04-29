Q1 GDP contracts 4.8%

Q1 GDP (advance estimate): -4.8% vs. -3.7% consensus and +2.1% prior.

Marks the biggest economic decline since 2008 and is the first quarterly contraction in six years.

Reflects declines in personal consumption expenditures, nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and private inventory investment, partly offset by increases in residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index +1.3% vs. +1.4% prior.

Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index +1.8% vs. +1.3% prior.

Second estimate will be released on May 28.