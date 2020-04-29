SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +3.7% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and a 4% rise in revenues to $355M, as production hit the high end of the company's outlook.

Q1 EBITDAX of $286M came in well ahead of $186.5M in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP earnings included a $990M impairment related mostly to the writedown of south Texas proved oil and gas properties and related support facilities, due to the significant decrease in commodity prices.

SM says Q1 production of 135.9K boe/day (51% oil) was at the high end of prior guidance, driven by continued growth in Midland Basin production.

Q1 capital spending of $156M resulted in free cash flow of $80.5M, but the company expects full-year capex to be reduced by ~20% from earlier guidance.

The company is currently operating five rigs in the Midland Basin and one in south Texas, and it expects to reduce activity in the Midland Basin to four rigs in July.