Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reports revenue growth of 7.6% in Q1.

Student enrollment at Strayer University increased 11% Y/Y to 55,337 and at Capella University rose 4% Y/Y to 41,200.

Strayer University revenue climbed 11.5% Y/Y to $145.7M.

Capella University revenue was $119.6M (+3.3% Y/Y), reflecting higher enrollment and higher revenue-per-learner.

Adj. operating margin rate expanded 420 bps to 23.8%.

Adj. EBITDA margin too improved 409 bps to 28.8%.

Capex for FY2020 expected to be between $40-45M.

Cash, equivalents, and marketable securities of $506.3M, and no debt.

SEI declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60/share payable on June 8, 2020.

Bad debt expense includes additional reserves to account for projected deterioration in collections performance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

